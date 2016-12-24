70°
Berlin market reopens

2 days 11 hours 41 minutes ago December 22, 2016 Dec 22, 2016 Thursday, December 22 2016 December 22, 2016 7:54 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Associated Press

BERLIN - The Berlin Christmas market where 12 people were killed in a truck attack Monday has reopened.

Organizers decided to reopen the market today without party music or bright lights, and crowds are coming by to lay candles and flowers in tribute.

Meanwhile, authorities across Europe are trying to track down a 24-year-old Tunisian man considered the prime suspect in the assault that also injured 48 people.

German media are reporting that the fingerprints of suspect Anis Amri have been found on the truck that was driven into the market.

