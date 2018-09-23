86°
Benn, Mims rally Southern to 29-27 SWAC-opening win

12 hours 47 minutes 31 seconds ago Saturday, September 22 2018 Sep 22, 2018 September 22, 2018 10:31 PM September 22, 2018 in Sports
By: Associated Press
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) - Devon Benn scored on runs of 11 and two yards, Jarmarqueza Mims added a 25-yard run and the consecutive touchdowns lifted Southern to a 29-27 victory over Alabama A&M in a Southwestern Athletic Conference opener for both teams on Saturday.
  
John Lampley rushed for 115 yards and passed for 204 with two TDs for Southern (2-2, 1-0) but was intercepted twice.
  
Aqeel Glass threw a 36-yard touchdown pass to Kendric Johnson and a 17-yarder to Jordan Bentley, staking Alabama A&M (1-3, 0-1) to a 21-6 lead. Bentley also ran 49 yards for a score,
  
Benn scored 21 seconds before halftime and his second TD run early in the third quarter put Southern ahead 22-21. Mims stretched the lead to 29-21 later in the third.
  
Glass scored with 1:13 remaining on a run from the 2 but fell short of the end zone on a two-point conversion run that would have tied the game.

