Benefit to be held in honor of Baton Rouge woman found in lake following boating accident

BATON ROUGE - A benefit is being held in honor of a Baton Rouge woman whose body was found in Lake Pontchartrain last month.

In early August, 32-year-old Sadie Thibodeaux's body was located after an unmanned sailboat was found drifting in the lake. It's believed Thibodeaux was on board with 43-year-old Michael Lee Farley when the two ended up in the water.

In an effort to repay the United Cajun Navy for their assistance in finding Thibodeaux, money raised at the benefit will go towards buying the organization a used ambulance. According to a flyer, the ambulance will be repurposed as a mobile command unit they will call "Sadie's Search."

The benefit will be held Sunday from 12 p.m. until 12 a.m. at The Vineyard on Coursey Boulevard. There will be music, food, silent auctions, and more.