Latest Weather Blog
Ben Carson gets stuck in elevator on Miami housing tour
MIAMI - The Miami leg of U.S. Housing and Development Secretary Ben Carson's national listening tour started with a glitch.
Carson got briefly stuck in an elevator after a visit Wednesday to the rooftop of the Courtside Family Apartments, a complex co-developed by former Miami Heat star Alonzo Mourning and his non-profit AM Affordable Housing.
The Miami Herald reports that Mourning arrived a few minutes late, so Carson and Miami-Dade County Public Housing Director Michael Liu began the tour without him. They got stuck along with five other people on the way down.
The elevator descended safely but the doors were jammed, so Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews had to pry them open. Carson smiled as he emerged from the elevator, and Mourning apologized profusely.
First stop on Sec. Ben Carson's two-day listening tour of Miami: The Courtside Family Apartments (Alonzo Mourning should be here soon). pic.twitter.com/p0IDc4WnqZ— Rene Rodriguez (@ReneMiamiHerald) April 12, 2017
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Mississippi police department denies taking Lil Boosie's jewelry
-
Pecan Acres residents frustrated with buyout plan
-
Man arrested for leaving son in locked horse trailer overnight as punishment
-
Lt. Governor Nungesser denies accusations from former museum manager
-
East Feliciana Parish residents left without water due to broken well