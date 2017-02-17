Beloved WBR Sheriff Randall Andre has died

WEST BATON ROUGE – Retired West Baton Rouge Sheriff Randall Andre died this week at his Lakeland home.

Family members say Andre died around 7 p.m. Wednesday surrounded by his family and wife of 55 years, Janice.

Andre entered law enforcement in 1977 and continued until he retired as sheriff in 2004. He inspired his employees by leading with empathy, honor and dignity.

Visitation will be Saturday, Feb. 18. from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Lakeland. Mass to follow with Celebrants Father Todd Lloyd and Father Jeff Bayhi. Interment will be at Chenal Cemetery.

Andre is a father of six, grandfather of 15 and great grandfather of 16.