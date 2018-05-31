Beloved family tortoise reunited with owner after disappearing

BATON ROUGE-Rosalind Remsen has several interesting pets. Her favorite, a red-footed tortoise who loves papaya and rap music, suddenly disappeared. Thursday morning she discovered Amber missing--her enclosure open.



Rosalind raised amber from a tiny hatchling to a 10-lb adolescent



"I was 10 when I got her," said Remsen, a student at LSU. "Now I'm 20, so she's about 10 years old, so I've had her basically as long as I can remember."



and to those who don't understand, she likens losing her to losing a dog.



"If you raise anything from a baby, and you feed it, water it, it's your sole responsibility, especially as a child--it's like having a puppy. Every kid has their puppy or fish or whatever, I just happened to have a tortoise.," she said.



Rosalind spent most of the afternoon looking under shrubbery and putting up flyers. Then around 8 PM, she found her.



"I literally fell on her crying when I came across her," she said.



She had decided to go on one more look for the evening down her street.



"and she was just sitting in the carport, sunbathing! Just chilling! And I was like Amber I've been looking for you for a day!!"

Rosalind says they will be getting special locks for her enclosure.