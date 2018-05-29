Belgium shooting: Gunman disarmed police

Photo: The Telegraph

BRUSSELS (AP) - Belgian prosecutors say the attacker in Liege disarmed police and used their weapons in a shooting rampage.

Spokesman Philippe Dulieu said the man approached two police officers from behind carrying a knife and stabbed them several times. Dulieu said that the attacker "then took their weapons. He used the weapons on the officers, who died."

He said the attacker then shot dead a 22-year-old man in a nearby vehicle. The attacker was later killed by police.

WARNING: Gunshots can be heard in the tweet below.