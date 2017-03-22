65°
Belgian king, queen, leaders mark attacks anniversary

1 hour 52 minutes 33 seconds ago March 22, 2017 Mar 22, 2017 Wednesday, March 22 2017 March 22, 2017 6:01 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Associated Press

BRUSSELS - Belgian leaders, victims and families of those who died in the March 22 suicide bomb attacks on the Brussels airport and subway are making the first anniversary of the attacks, which killed 32 people.

King Philippe and Queen Mathilde joined Prime Minister Charles Michel at the airport, where two suicide bombers blew themselves up in the departure hall during the morning peak travel period.

More than 300 people were wounded in the attacks, claimed by the Islamic State group, but around 900 people now number themselves among the victims to have suffered physical or mental trauma.

Commemorations are also taking place at the Maelbeek subway station, and at a new memorial to be officially unveiled in the Belgian capital's European quarter.

