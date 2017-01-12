64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Beginning the process of dumping Obama's health care

1 hour 40 minutes 3 seconds ago January 12, 2017 Jan 12, 2017 Thursday, January 12 2017 January 12, 2017 7:09 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON - The House is expected tomorrow to vote on a measure that's considered one of the first steps toward dismantling President Barack Obama's health care law.

Early this morning, the Senate passed the nonbinding Republican-backed budget measure that eases the way for action on subsequent repeal legislation as soon as next month.

Republicans have been promising to get rid of "Obamacare," but more and more of the GOP are feeling uneasy about dumping it without having a replacement in place.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days