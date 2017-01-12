Beginning the process of dumping Obama's health care

WASHINGTON - The House is expected tomorrow to vote on a measure that's considered one of the first steps toward dismantling President Barack Obama's health care law.



Early this morning, the Senate passed the nonbinding Republican-backed budget measure that eases the way for action on subsequent repeal legislation as soon as next month.



Republicans have been promising to get rid of "Obamacare," but more and more of the GOP are feeling uneasy about dumping it without having a replacement in place.