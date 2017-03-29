84°
Beggar charged with attempted murder for gas station stabbing

March 29, 2017
By: Jeremy Krail
BATON ROUGE - A beggar has been charged with attempted second-degree murder after he stabbed a man at a College Drive gas station Sunday.

Authorities arrested 53-year-old Aron Becnel over the weekend after he reportedly stabbed another man at a Circle K gas station. Witnesses say Becnel was asking for money before he stabbed the victim around 2 a.m. Sunday morning.

Becnel was initially charged with second-degree battery for the attack and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Jail. He was formally charged with attempted second-degree murder Wednesday afternoon.

Becnel remains in jail on a $27,500 bond.

The victim is still in the hospital.

