Bee swarm blocks area of downtown Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE – A swarm of bees has taken over parts of downtown.
Caution tape blocked off an area around 3rd Street between Florida and Laurel around lunchtime Thursday.
The bees may have come from a hive on the roof of a nearby building.
