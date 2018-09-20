91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Bee swarm blocks area of downtown Baton Rouge

1 hour 35 minutes 51 seconds ago Thursday, September 20 2018 Sep 20, 2018 September 20, 2018 12:06 PM September 20, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

BATON ROUGE – A swarm of bees has taken over parts of downtown.

Caution tape blocked off an area around 3rd Street between Florida and Laurel around lunchtime Thursday.

The bees may have come from a hive on the roof of a nearby building. 

******************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days