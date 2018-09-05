Beauty shop hit in back-to-back break-ins this week

BATON ROUGE - A beauty supply store was hit by what appears to be the same group of burglars twice in just as many days.

The break-ins began early Monday morning at the shop in the 1200 block of N. Sherwood Forest Boulevard. Around 2 a.m., authorities say the thieves smashed the front window of the business, wrapped a chain around the bar door and ripped it open. The burglars then stormed into the store and stole a large amount of merchandise before fleeing.

But, the store's troubles weren't over just yet. On Tuesday, the very next morning, the criminals returned around 3 a.m. Again, they ripped the door open and made off with stolen merchandise.

Several subjects, all wearing masks, hoods and gloves, were seen rummaging through the business on surveillance video. One of the suspect's faces can briefly be seen in footage from the first break-in. At least one of them also appeared to be armed with a gun at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities at 225-344-7867.