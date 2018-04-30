Beautiful and warm end to the weekend

Today and Tonight: Temperatures will approach the dewpoints overnight, and could lead to some isolated patchy fog in spots lingering into the early morning hours on Sunday. We will see high temperatures even warmer to wrap up the weekend, eventually dipping into the low to mid 80s through Sunday afternoon. East winds around 5 mph will continue to keep dewpoints in the mid-50s. Another cool night is in store, but it will not happen fast. We will stay in the 70s until 10 PM, but temperatures will again dip down into the 50s overnight for the final time over the next 6 nights.

Up Next: Sunny and warming conditions will linger into the early part of the workweek, but winds will begin to come in from the south by Tuesday. This will increase moisture and humidity through the midweek, and could lead to some isolated afternoon showers and a possible thunderstorm. The next front will stall out late in the week and into next weekend, providing another wet Saturday and Sunday as showers should begin to ramp up late Friday. The timing is still tough to nail down right now, but it is currently looking to span from Friday through next weekend.

THE EXPLANATION:

The high pressure that kept us dry over the last couple days is sticking around to help keep us dry and warm on Sunday. That high will slowly move to our east as we begin the next week, and the clockwise circulation around the high will help to push Gulf moisture into Louisiana and Mississippi. Showers will be light and spotty, mainly developing during the afternoon hours as atmospheric energy is the highest. Moisture will be limited with these showers, and should taper off as the high continues east into Florida on Thursday. This will open the door to a rather strong frontal system that will pass to our north into Arkansas. The system will then stall and flatten out before heading south into the Gulf, bringing showers and storms through Louisiana and Mississippi as we head into the weekend.

--Meteorologist Matt Callihan

The WBRZ Weather Team is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App. on Apple and Android devices. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.