Beau Jordan, Zack Hess power LSU past Missouri in SEC opener

Alex Box Stadium featured an electric pitchers matchup Friday night between Zack Hess and Bryce Montes De Oca. Both starters reached the mid to upper 90's with their fastball, but it was LSU whosupplied the power on the offensive end that sparked the Tigers to an opening SEC series win 4-2 over Missouri.

In a low scoring affair, Beau Jordan provided the one swing that proved to be the game winning run. Jordan a launched a solo-shot off Montes De Oca with two outs in the third inning. The moon-shot cleared the left-field bleachers and left the entire ball park.

On the hill, Zach Hess was dominant through five innings. Hess struck out eight Mizzou batters in six innings of work giving him 40 strikeouts in his last four starts. Hess would exit in the seventh inning after walking the bases loaded.

Missouri's Friday night starter had trouble pounding the strike-zone early throwing 13-of-36 pitches for strikes in the first inning. He would settling in nicely after the first. Montes De Oca tossed six innings allowing two hits, three earned runs while striking out five and walking seven.