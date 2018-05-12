Beau Jordan's grand slam leads LSU over Alabama 7-5

BATON ROUGE - Bases loaded, two balls and two strikes with Beau Jordan at the plate and one swing brought the fans of Alex Box Stadium to their feet.

A grandslam in the bottom of the eighth inning for Beau turned him into the hero of the night - and maybe the season - to give LSU the 7-5 lead to take Friday night's series opener.

Down 5-1, the Tigers rallied for six runs on four hits capped off by the bases loaded jack to bring home the win against the Crimson Tide.

Zack Hess struggled early giving up four runs in the first three innings, but he gained his composure as the Tide lost theirs as the purple and gold rallied late to send the fans home happy.

LSU and Alabama face off for Game 2 on Saturday night at 7 p.m.