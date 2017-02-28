77°
Beatty urges academy president to clarify Oscar fiasco

1 hour 39 minutes 39 seconds ago February 28, 2017 Feb 28, 2017 Tuesday, February 28 2017 February 28, 2017 4:35 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

NEW YORK - Warren Beatty is declining to comment further about Sunday's Oscar debacle but says Academy of Motion Pictures President Cheryl Boone Isaacs should "publicly clarify what happened as soon as possible."

Beatty released a statement Tuesday to The Associated Press saying it would be "more appropriate" for Isaacs to answer questions about the incident. Since Sunday's broadcast, the academy has largely left the explaining to PwC, the accounting firm that has taken the blame for the "La La Land" mistakenly being read as the best picture winner by Beatty and Faye Dunaway.

The academy didn't release a statement of its own until late Monday. It said it deeply regretted the mistake.

PwC, which is in charge of tabulating the winners, has said partner Brian Cullinan mistakenly handed out the wrong envelope.

