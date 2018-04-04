Latest Weather Blog
Beatles' 'Yellow Submarine' returns to theaters in July
LOS ANGELES (AP) - The Beatles' animated "Yellow Submarine" is returning to theaters this summer.
Abramorama announced Tuesday the movie's 50th anniversary will be celebrated with its re-release in July. The film was restored in 4K digital resolution and its songs have also been restored.
We're thrilled to have the privilege of bringing Yellow Submarine back to the big screen so that 3 generations of happy Beatles fans can enjoy the ground-breaking animation & classic tunes that have long been part of our collective cultural DNA. https://t.co/kEpFdoYuup @billboard pic.twitter.com/SJaiHRuzVq— Abramorama (@abramorama) April 3, 2018
The 1968 film was directed by George Dunning. Some of the songs featured in the movie include "Yellow Submarine," ''When I'm Sixty-Four," and "Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds."
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Sheriff, school officials discuss placing officers at every school in Livingston Parish
-
Authorities investigating late night fire at Diesel Driving Academy
-
Part of Bluff Road to be closed over summer
-
Father killed while shielding 9-year-old daughter in deadly I-10 crash last week
-
Together Baton Rouge talks with police chief about police reform
Sports Video
-
LSU's Arden Key gears up for pro day, Russel Gage hopes to...
-
Bright and early: Southern football kicks off first spring practice since 2013
-
Paul Mainieri not happy after LSU loss to Cajuns
-
Revenge Game: LSU baseball looks to end 2-year losing streak to Tulane
-
WATCH: A tribute to college baseball legend Augie Garrido