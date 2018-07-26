Latest Weather Blog
Beat the summer heat with new Blue Bell flavor
BRENHAM, TX - Blue Bell Ice Cream has introduced a new flavor in honor of National Ice Cream Month.
Key Lime Mango Tart is a refreshing treat to beat the summer heat. The new flavor is a sweet and tangy key lime ice cream blended with graham cracker crust pieces and a mango sauce swirl, according to a release.
“We like to think of our new Key Lime Mango Tart as sunshine in a carton,” said Joe Robertson, executive director of advertising and marketing for Blue Bell. “You can taste the key lime flavor in the first bite of ice cream, but with a hint of sweetness from the mango sauce. The graham cracker pieces will remind you of eating a Key lime pie.”
The new flavor is available in half gallon and pint-sized for a limited time.
July is National Ice Cream Month and Blue Bell has been celebrating all month long with the return of several fan favorites, 12-pack Fudge Bars, along with Krazy Kookie Dough Ice Cream and Cotton Candy Ice Cream, both in the pint size.
