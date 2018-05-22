89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Bear researcher in 'dream job' attacked by grizzly

1 hour 5 minutes 54 seconds ago Tuesday, May 22 2018 May 22, 2018 May 22, 2018 1:53 PM May 22, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: GoFundMe

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - A government wildlife worker who recently landed her dream job researching grizzly bears in a Montana mountain range is recovering from a surprise bear attack that left her with a fractured skull and other serious injuries.

Officials say U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service field assistant Amber Kornak was attacked from behind on May 17 while working near a stream in the Cabinet Mountains. Agency spokeswoman Jennifer Strickland said Tuesday that Kornak managed to reach a canister of Mace-like bear spray to end the attack.

Kornak then walked to her work vehicle and drove to find help. A friend, Jenna Hemer, said it was the "dream job" of Kornak, who is recovering in Kalispell following surgery. The attack remains under investigation by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.

A GoFundMe page was set up to raise money for Kornak's medical bills. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days