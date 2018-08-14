87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Bear makes an unlikely stop in a liquor store

4 hours 22 minutes 36 seconds ago Tuesday, August 14 2018 Aug 14, 2018 August 14, 2018 7:16 AM August 14, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Courant Community

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — A bear took a stroll into an unlikely snack venue — a Connecticut liquor store.

The mid-sized creature lumbered across a parking lot in Bristol Monday afternoon, getting close enough to the entrance of Crazy Bruce’s Liquors to trigger a sensor that automatically opened an outer door.

The Hartford Courant reports video from inside shows the bear walking around the foyer while an employee locks an inner door. One unassuming customer also walked into the lobby as an employee unlocked the door and ushered him in.

The bear eventually figured out how to leave, and the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection was notified.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days