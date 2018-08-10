80°
Latest Weather Blog
Bear cub burned in California wildfire gets 'fish-skin'
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (AP) - A bear cub is recovering after receiving fish skin bandages to its paws that were burned in the California wildfires.
A contractor found the yearling female lying in ash and unable to walk on Aug. 2. The bear was taken to the California Fish and Wildlife's lab in Rancho Cordova, where video shows sterilized tilapia skins were placed on its injured paws.
The cub also received antibiotics, laser treatments, and acupuncture to manage pain. The fish-skin therapy was used to treat two bears in 2017, and they were released into the wild in January.
Officials are optimistic the bear will recover.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Man facing attempted murder charge after victim shot in stomach, leg
-
Androgynous statue weighing 400 pounds stolen from park bench downtown
-
Baton Rouge woman fires gun to scare away creep
-
Friends and family remember Ken Carter
-
ESPN morning show ranks LSU first AND second best college football atmosphere