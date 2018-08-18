85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Beach where man bit by shark closed to swimming indefinitely

4 hours 1 minute 19 seconds ago Saturday, August 18 2018 Aug 18, 2018 August 18, 2018 2:25 PM August 18, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Image: WTNH
TRURO, Mass. (AP) - The Cape Cod beach where a New York man was bitten by a shark has been indefinitely closed to swimming after more sharks were spotted in its waters.
  
The town of Truro said in a brief statement Friday night that Long Nook Beach will be closed until further notice.
  
The beach near the tip of the Cape Cod peninsula was closed after 61-year-old William Lytton, of Scarsdale, was hospitalized Wednesday with puncture wounds to his torso and legs . A spokeswoman for Tufts Medical Center in Boston where he's being treated said he remains in fair condition Saturday.
  
Authorities on Cape Cod closed other beaches Thursday and Friday following shark sightings.
  
Wednesday's shark attack was Massachusetts' first since 2012. The state's last fatal shark attack was in 1936.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days