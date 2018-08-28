76°
BB gun found at Baton Rouge school Tuesday

2 hours 34 minutes 18 seconds ago Tuesday, August 28 2018 Aug 28, 2018 August 28, 2018 6:12 PM August 28, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

BATON ROUGE – Almost three weeks into the school year, school district officials said a child brought a BB gun to an elementary school.

The gun was reported to school administrators by another student. Disciplinary action will be taken, the district said, but did not release details about if the student was arrested.

A school district spokesperson stressed the importance of students reporting something that does not appear right and asked parents to be more vigilant and remind their kids about the serious ramifications of breaking the rules at school.

The BB gun was found at Wedgwood Elementary Tuesday. Parents were notified of the find in an automated call.

In February, a gun found at the same school was the topic of controversy over reporting policies.

*******************

