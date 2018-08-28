BB gun found at Baton Rouge school Tuesday

BATON ROUGE – Almost three weeks into the school year, school district officials said a child brought a BB gun to an elementary school.

The gun was reported to school administrators by another student. Disciplinary action will be taken, the district said, but did not release details about if the student was arrested.

A school district spokesperson stressed the importance of students reporting something that does not appear right and asked parents to be more vigilant and remind their kids about the serious ramifications of breaking the rules at school.

The BB gun was found at Wedgwood Elementary Tuesday. Parents were notified of the find in an automated call.

In February, a gun found at the same school was the topic of controversy over reporting policies.

