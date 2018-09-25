82°
Bayou Pigeon area under boil order
BAYOU PIGEON – Residents on the Iberville Parish Water Dist. No. 3 were asked to boil their water Tuesday afternoon.
A boil order was issued for the area on Hwy. 75 at Stampley Drive and ending in the Bayou Pigeon community. The area is included in the diagram attached to this story.
Also included is Hwy. 404 from Hwy. 75 to J.P. Oil.
