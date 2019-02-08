Bayou Country Superfest to announce lineup next week

BATON ROUGE - After a two-year absence from the Baton Rouge area, Bayou Country Superfest will return to Tiger Stadium this year.

Festival organizers said that the lineup for Bayou Country Superfest's tenth year will be announced on Thursday. Feb. 14 at 9:00 a.m.

The country music festival is returning to Tiger Stadium after a two-year stint in New Orleans prompted by renovations that were ongoing at the stadium.

The event will be held Memorial Day weekend, on May 25 and 26.