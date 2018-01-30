Bayou Classic ranked number one HBCU Classic

BATON ROUGE- The Bayou Classic entered its 45th year as the number one ranked HBCU Classic, according to management company NOCCI.

According to a release, the company stated that 66,550 fans packed the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans on Nov. 25 for the Southern University and Grambling State University game.

Grambling State defeated the Southern Jaguars 30-21.

This ranking comes with another top spot, the Bayou Classic also surpassed the attendance ranking of the top 35 Football Championship Subdivision games played in 2017.

The 2018 Bayou Classic game will be held Saturday, Nov. 24 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.