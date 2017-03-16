57°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Baton Rouge Zoo welcomes two new cheetahs

52 minutes 59 seconds ago March 16, 2017 Mar 16, 2017 Thursday, March 16 2017 March 16, 2017 10:39 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Alicia Serrano
Image via BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo

BATON ROUGE – BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo has welcomed two young cheetahs to its collection of animals.

The two cheetahs are female and were born on Nov. 15, 2015, at the San Diego Safari Park. According to zoo officials, they are both on loan from the Fort Worth Zoo.

The cheetah is classified as vulnerable with only 7,000 cheetahs remaining in the wild and with numbers decreasing. In the nation, 303 cheetahs reside in 55 accredited zoos.

BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo supports several cheetah conservation organizations, including the Cheetah Conservation Fund and Action for Cheetahs in Kenya.

Zoo officials say that much of the funds are raised during the annual "Zoo Run Run" event each August. This year's event will be held on Aug. 26.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days