Baton Rouge Zoo welcomes adorable baby bongo 'Beignet'

Thursday, March 28 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: Nadeen Abusada

BATON ROUGE- BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo has announced the birth of an adorably big-eared baby bongo. 

The newborn African antelope named Beignet was born on February 24 but is only now making her debut. She is her 5-year-old mother's second bongo.

The Baton Rouge Zoo says the bongo's pregnancy typically lasts for about 9 months. Eastern Bongo are critically endangered African Antelopes and it's estimated that there are as few as 200 remaining in the wild.

