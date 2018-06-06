Baton Rouge Zoo to reopen Thursday after storm damage forces two-day closure

BATON ROUGE - The BREC Baton Rouge Zoo will reopen at its normal time on Thursday at 9:30 am. after closing due to damage from Tuesday's severe weather.

The announcement comes after zoo staff spent the day picking up debris and removing down trees that were a result of a brief severe weather event on Tuesday afternoon.

Although power was out overnight, Entergy was able to restore power to the zoo this morning.

Zoo officials say no guests were at the park at the time and no animals were injured.