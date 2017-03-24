Baton Rouge Zoo to host Louisiana Earth Day celebrations

Image: Baton Rouge Zoo

BATON ROUGE – BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo will host the 27th annual Louisiana Earth Day next month.

Louisiana Earth Day will join forces with the Baton Rouge Zoo’s “Party for the Planet” event on April 22. The event will be from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Regular zoo admission fees apply.

“We’re excited to partner with the Zoo and offer something new this year for our citizens,” Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said. “It is going to be a great day for families to come out and enjoy.”

The event will feature environmental activities, exhibitions, conservation education, special zoo keeper chats, animal enrichments, and fun for the whole family.

The Baton Rouge Zoo says a list of performers and exhibitors will be available later.

For more information, visit the Louisiana Earth Day website