Baton Rouge Zoo master plan coming together

EAST BATON ROUGE - A proposed master plan for the zoo will be ready for public scrutiny May 2. BREC sought public input on zoo priorities in January and will return with proposals in May.

Among the changes being considered is a direct entrance from Highway 19 through Greenwood Park. A lack of access to the zoo from a major highway has long been a point of criticism on how the park could improve itself.

"It would be a whole new experience where you go through a beautiful park and into a beautiful zoo,' said BREC spokesperson Cheryl Michelet.

New bike and walking path entrances are also being considered. Last year a heated debate about whether to move the zoo ended with a commitment to improve it at its current location.

BREC hopes to have a final master plan ready by July after its May public input meetings.