Baton Rouge Zoo hosts 'Spring Green' event Saturday

BATON ROUGE – BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo will host the “Spring Green” event this Saturday, March 18.

The event will be from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the zoo’s grounds. ‘Spring Green’ is meant to celebrate “being green” as well as educate the community on how they can help wild animals and wild places.

The zoo will also be hosting a “find the green” scavenger hunt throughout the zoo for the kids.

BREC says regular zoo admission applies.