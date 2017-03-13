55°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Baton Rouge Zoo hosts 'Spring Green' event Saturday

29 minutes 20 seconds ago March 13, 2017 Mar 13, 2017 Monday, March 13 2017 March 13, 2017 10:30 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Kevin Dupuy

BATON ROUGE – BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo will host the “Spring Green” event this Saturday, March 18.

The event will be from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the zoo’s grounds. ‘Spring Green’ is meant to celebrate “being green” as well as educate the community on how they can help wild animals and wild places.

The zoo will also be hosting a “find the green” scavenger hunt throughout the zoo for the kids.

BREC says regular zoo admission applies.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days