Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge Zoo among thousands without power after severe weather Tuesday
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Zoo is one of many spots impacted by severe weather Tuesday.
According to a release from BREC, the Zoo was shut down Tuesday afternoon after power was lost at the facility. Several downed trees were also reported throughout the property. Zoo staff is currently working to clear the debris and will inspect the property to decide when it can be re-opened.
Strong wind and rain caused thousands of power outages across the capital area Tuesday, with more than 7,000 initially reported in East Baton Rouge alone. Power is expected to be restored to many of the affected households sometime this afternoon.
About 1,000 more have lost electricity in Pointe Coupee Parishes. West Baton Rouge, West Feliciana, Livingston and St. Helena are reporting about 500 outages a piece as of 3:30 p.m.
A majority of the outages are being reported in the northern parts of East Baton Rouge, especially north of the Baton Rouge airport.
Entergy says it's working to have power restored to a majority of households later this afternoon. Demco has not specified a time when its customers may see their power return.
Check back for updates.
