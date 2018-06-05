Baton Rouge Zoo among thousands without power after severe weather Tuesday

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Zoo is one of many spots impacted by severe weather Tuesday.

According to a release from BREC, the Zoo was shut down Tuesday afternoon after power was lost at the facility. Several downed trees were also reported throughout the property. Zoo staff is currently working to clear the debris and will inspect the property to decide when it can be re-opened.

Strong wind and rain caused thousands of power outages across the capital area Tuesday, with more than 7,000 initially reported in East Baton Rouge alone. Power is expected to be restored to many of the affected households sometime this afternoon.