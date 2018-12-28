Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge woman wins big on 'Wheel of Fortune'
BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge native tried her luck on a famous game show and won thousands of dollars.
Chelsea Milazzo took home $18,550 on the "Wheel of Fortune."
Milazzo is an LSU graduate, a sales representative, a high school cheerleading coach, and fitness instructor.
Milazzo told The Advocate, she hoped to win enough money to go on a vacation with her husband and she did just that.
She posted on Instagram about the show telling friends to watch.
So, this actually happened!! A few months ago, I had the opportunity of a lifetime to film an episode of #wheeloffortune! It was such an incredible experience, and I had a blast playing America’s game and meeting the crew (especially @officialvannawhite). The show airs in just one week ???? Tune in to @wbrz next Monday (yes, Christmas Eve!) @ 6:30pm to watch me spin the wheel!! #wheeloffortune #gameshow @wheeloffortune #homefortheholidays