Baton Rouge woman wins big on 'Wheel of Fortune'

Friday, December 28 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge native tried her luck on a famous game show and won thousands of dollars. 

Chelsea Milazzo took home $18,550 on the "Wheel of Fortune." 

Milazzo is an LSU graduate, a sales representative, a high school cheerleading coach, and fitness instructor.

Milazzo told The Advocate, she hoped to win enough money to go on a vacation with her husband and she did just that.

She posted on Instagram about the show telling friends to watch.

