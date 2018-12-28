Baton Rouge woman wins big on 'Wheel of Fortune'

BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge native tried her luck on a famous game show and won thousands of dollars.

Chelsea Milazzo took home $18,550 on the "Wheel of Fortune."

Milazzo is an LSU graduate, a sales representative, a high school cheerleading coach, and fitness instructor.

Milazzo told The Advocate, she hoped to win enough money to go on a vacation with her husband and she did just that.

She posted on Instagram about the show telling friends to watch.