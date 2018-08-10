Baton Rouge woman fires gun to scare away creep

BATON ROUGE - A homeowner off Hoo Shoo Too Road near the Amite River was expecting a delivery Thursday afternoon when a creep appeared at her front door instead.

"No one should be a victim and I let him know I'm a very good shot," said Cheri Benham.

She said the man started off by asking about a shed on her property before remarking how he'd been watching her house for some time.

"He talked like a stalker," she said.

Benham was busy trying to get her three small dogs back inside when she noticed the man was touching himself inappropriately outside his clothes. As his remarks became lewder, she ran back inside and grabbed her .22 caliber snake rifle.

"I shot towards the ground and screamed at him to not come back," she said. "He left out of here with a hot foot. He was like a bank robber, he was gone."

Benham said he was a white male in his fifties standing five foot seven inches with a blonde crew cut and tattoos. He drove away in a beat-up white car.

Months ago, Benham had also received a number of lewd text messages from an unknown person. She believes it was the same man who came to her house on Thursday.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is investigating.