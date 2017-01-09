55°
Baton Rouge woman claims half of Dec. 17 lotto jackpot

By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE- Baton Rouge local Sharon Coulter claimed half of a $1,410,386 Louisiana Lotto jackpot prize which was split between two winning tickets in the Dec. 17 drawing. 

"I can't believe I won," Coulter said. "It's still hard to believe even though I'm here to pick up my check!"

The winning ticket matched all six numbers to win $705,193, which she claimed at the Louisiana Lottery headquarters Tuesday. 

Coulter received $493,635 after state and federal taxes. She purchased her winning ticket at La. Food Mart on Florida Boulevard which received a one-time selling bonus of $7,051, equivalent to one percent of the winnings. 

The second winning ticket sold at Sunshine Groceries in Deridder is still waiting to be claimed.

