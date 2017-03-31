82°
Baton Rouge woman arrested on bank fraud charges

March 31, 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: Kevin Dupuy

HAMMOND – Tangipahoa Parish investigators say a Baton Rouge woman faces bank fraud charges after she was arrested Friday.

On Sept. 2, investigators learned that a citizen’s routing and account number was compromised and used to make utility payments in the Baton Rouge area without their consent.

During the investigation, Detective Travis Pitman identified Jasmine Thompson, 24, of Baton Rouge as a suspect. A warrant was issued for Thompson’s arrest and she was located Friday by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.

Thompson is currently incarcerated at the Tangipahoa Parish Jail on bank fraud charges.

