Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge woman accused of robbing man during drug sale
BATON ROUGE - Police say a Baton Rouge woman faces armed robbery charges after they say she robbed a man during a drug deal in October.
On Oct. 8, East Baton Rouge Sheriff's investigators report that a man said he was robbed at gunpoint at a home on Mariner Drive in Baton Rouge. The victim said he was trying to purchase drugs when Careena Bender, 22, put a gun to his back and said, "I'm going to shoot you if you move!"
Arrest reports say the victim handed over $80 in cash and an iPhone 6. Bender also stole a leather wallet with $100 cash and various card from the man's car.
EBRSO said the victim was able to identify his attacker using social media. A warrant was issued for Bender's arrest on Oct. 8. She was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison Thursday and charged with one felony count of armed robbery.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Restore Louisiana discusses how to spend flood aid
-
Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg had lunch in Baton Rouge; Find out what he...
-
Sparks fly at town hall meeting with Congressman Garret Graves
-
Multiple calls to fix growing sinkhole gone unanswered
-
Parents stay strong after daughter left paralyzed following domestic violence shooting