Baton Rouge woman accused of robbing man during drug sale

BATON ROUGE - Police say a Baton Rouge woman faces armed robbery charges after they say she robbed a man during a drug deal in October.

On Oct. 8, East Baton Rouge Sheriff's investigators report that a man said he was robbed at gunpoint at a home on Mariner Drive in Baton Rouge. The victim said he was trying to purchase drugs when Careena Bender, 22, put a gun to his back and said, "I'm going to shoot you if you move!"

Arrest reports say the victim handed over $80 in cash and an iPhone 6. Bender also stole a leather wallet with $100 cash and various card from the man's car.

EBRSO said the victim was able to identify his attacker using social media. A warrant was issued for Bender's arrest on Oct. 8. She was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison Thursday and charged with one felony count of armed robbery.