Baton Rouge waterway pollution becoming a problem for local wildlife

BATON ROUGE - Trash and debris has become a problem for wildlife in Dawson Creek, so teams of volunteers are working to do something about it.

Volunteers with BREC and the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries spent Wednesday morning cleaning the waterway.

"It's not just polluting here," Buddy Baker of LDWF told WBRZ. "It's polluting all the way down the waterway, and it's not just Dawson Creek. It's all of our major waterways in Baton Rouge."

Baker, the Chief of Wildlife with LDWF, says the litter from the creek flows all the way to the gulf. It's harming much of the wildlife as it makes its way down.

"We've got a lot of wildlife right here," Baker said. "I see signs of otter, mink, raccoons, grey fox, and coyotes right here in the middle of Baton Rouge—and they depend on clean waterways."

On both land and water, volunteers worked to clear hundreds of pounds of debris from the creek and its banks. They believe small changes from local residents will help to prevent pollution.

It's as simple as throwing away trash.

"Make sure you secure anything that's in your truck bed, because that's another main source of trash around here," BREC conservation specialist Monica Richert said. "Little things you don't think about."

The groups are always looking for volunteers. To see how you can help, click here.