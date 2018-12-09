41°
Baton Rouge voters approve property tax for mental health facility
BATON ROUGE – Voters, having to decide the fate of two taxes Saturday, approving a property tax to fund a mental health center.
Sixty-eight percent, or 49,565 voters, pushed the tax forward. Some 23,676 voters failed at denying it.
Supporters have argued the jail is full of people who are better suited for care at a specialized facility. Similarly, hospitals can get overrun with people who need a different kind of medical care.
The property tax would fund the planned Bridge Center.
Depending on homestead exemption, the 1.5 mill property tax would cost about $15 per $100,000 value of a home.
