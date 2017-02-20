Baton Rouge Veterans Parade apologizes for anti-muslim image

BATON ROUGE- An apparent anti-Muslim image was posted and quickly removed from the Baton Rouge Veterans Day Parade group Facebook page Monday morning.

The meme depicted a racial slur of a middle eastern man using his hand to clean himself after going to the bathroom. The post only stayed up for an hour while angry commenters decried it as bigoted, some even posted pictures of Muslim tombstones in Arlington National Cemetery.

Parade organizer Tommy Straight with the Capital Area Veterans Association apologized for the post and said something like that won't get posted again on the page.

"This is not something to be debated on the page," he said. "Our focus is on the veterans." Straight said he doesn't know who made the post.

The group claims to host the only Veterans Day parade in Baton Rouge. The first event was this past October centered near the Zachary Taylor VFW off Choctaw Drive. An estimated 600 people attended the event which had 25 floats.

Straight said they are planning another parade in downtown Baton Rouge Oct. 29. Permits are still pending.

Monday, Straight described the feelings of veterans' towards Muslims as a "touchy situation" especially for those who served in Iraq and Afghanistan.

"Some veterans hate them, while others were saved by them in combat," he said.