Baton Rouge theater warns of 'Nutcracker' ticket scams

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre is warning customers to be on the lookout for scalpers as tickets for its holiday show go on sale.

According to the theater, customers are hit with artificially inflated ticket prices around this time each year for The Nutcracker - A Tale from the Bayou. The theater says customers should only be paying $25 to $59 for admission, but some third-party sellers are offering tickets for roughly twice that cost.

A news release from the theater office cited at least one site selling tickets with a face value of $43 to $100. The office warns that not only are these third-party sellers very expensive, they often claim to provide the ticket by an email which never arrives.

You can find tickets on the Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre's website by clicking here.

