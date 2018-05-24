Baton Rouge teens gearing up for summer jobs with the Mayor's Youth Program

BATON ROUGE - Teens participating in the Mayor's Youth Employment Program are gearing up for the jobs they will embark on for the next couple of months.

More than 200 students packed the inside of the Goodwood Main Library for orientation Thursday morning.

In April, the program sifted through several applications but could only provide summer jobs to 250 students.

The program partners with businesses all over the parish like dentist offices, law firms, and students will also have the chance to learn coding as well as web development.

"I'm going to work at Winborne Elementary, helping the students tutoring and basically working with them making sure they get better with their skills of learning," said Alexis Smith, Baton Rouge Magnet High School student.

Zachary High School student, Monet McDaniels, is interested in photography and will take several photography courses at Baton Rouge Community College this summer.

"I feel pretty good about it," said McDaniels.

Louisiana AT&T has presented a $40,000 check to go toward funding STEM-based jobs for students in the program.