Baton Rouge student earns perfect score on the ACT

BATON ROUGE - A local high school student is being lauded for achieving a perfect score on the ACT.

Officials at the Dunham School say student Parker Harris made a perfect score on the most recent standardized test. Harris is one of a handful of Baton Rouge students who earned a perfect score on the test this semester.

On average, less than one percent of students nationwide who took the ACT as part of the graduating class of 2017 achieved a perfect 36 on the exam.