Baton Rouge stores closing as The Limited shuts down for good

6 hours 47 minutes 52 seconds ago January 04, 2017 Jan 4, 2017 Wednesday, January 04 2017 January 04, 2017 1:57 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz
Image: Marcelle Fontenot; Lafayette

BATON ROUGE – The Limited, a national clothing store for women, appears to be closing its entire business and its local stores will shutdown soon, sources confirmed to WBRZ Wednesday.

There are two stores in Baton Rouge- one at the Mall of Louisiana and another at Cortana. Both locations will close Saturday. The location in Lafayette also closes Saturday.

On its website, a note to customers alerts buyers that all sales are final.

In December, the company announced layoffs of 248 people at its headquarters in Ohio.

At the end of 2016, the company's owner, Sun Capital, said because of declining sales and debt it was exploring a sale of the line or fully closing The Limited.

Sales online and at stores are between 50 and 80% off.

On its local website, the store hours are listed as being open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. through Saturday.

