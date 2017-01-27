Home
2 On Your Side gets man motor replacement for broken down car
LIVINGSTON - A man's car broke down weeks after he bought it from Carmax and the warranty company said it wouldn't pay for the repairs. ...
Family concerned overgrown ditch contributing to flood problems
BATON ROUGE - Property owners along Tiger Bend...
Homeowner tired of patchwork on street, wants permanent fix
BATON ROUGE - A homeowner says her street...
News
Groundbreaking for new North Baton Rouge emergency room set for Tuesday
BATON ROUGE – Our Lady of the Lake will host a groundbreaking ceremony on a new emergency room in Baton Rouge Tuesday. The groundbreaking ceremony...
Morning fire at apartment on North Marque Ann Drive
BATON ROUGE – The Baton Rouge Fire Department...
Three arrested for child exploitation in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry...
Rare fallstreak spotted during colorful sunset Thursday
BATON ROUGE - Colorful photos continue keep coming to the WBRZ Weather Team after a gorgeous sunrise and sunset across the Baton Rouge area on Thursday....
Last January weekend will feel like... January!
Dry, quiet stretches aren’t too common for South...
Turning cooler, staying cooler
Cooler temperatures have arrived and will prevail through...
LSU to retire Todd Walker's No. 12 jersey
BATON ROUGE - LSU will retire the jersey of All-American second baseman Todd Walker at Alex Box Stadium Friday, April 14. The LSU Hall of...
Six former LSU tigers to play in Pro Bowl Sunday
BATON ROUGE - Six former LSU players will...
WBRZ celebrates 2016 Fans' Choice Winners
Baton Rouge - The 2016 Fans' Choice Winners...
Investigations
Health
Groundbreaking for new North Baton Rouge emergency room set for Tuesday
BATON ROUGE – Our Lady of the Lake will host a groundbreaking ceremony on a new emergency room in Baton Rouge Tuesday. The groundbreaking ceremony...
How to improve your sex drive without breaking the bank
TRENTON, N.J. - For many older couples, fun...
GOP unveils initial 'Obamacare' repeal measure
WASHINGTON - Senate Republicans have already introduced legislation...
Community
The Pledge of Allegiance: Sacred Heart of Jesus School
BATON ROUGE - Today's Pledge of Allegiance comes from Pre-K at Sacred Heart of Jesus School. Be sure to watch The Daily Pledge every weekday...
Concert to benefit EBR Schools
BATON ROUGE- You can watch people of all...
The Pledge of Allegiance: Audubon Elementary
BATON ROUGE - Today's Pledge of Allegiance comes...
French Settlement flood victim's home destroyed in fire
State budget cuts loom
Earnings sought from album rapper allegedly made behind bars
Federal guidelines making flood survivors feel stuck in rebuilding
2 On Your Side gets man motor replacement for broken down car
WBRZ celebrates 2016 Fans' Choice Winners
Friendly competition for LSU's all arounders
Lexie Priessman
Ainsley's Angels break down barriers at Louisiana Marathon
Jamal Adams' father inspired him to make it to NFL