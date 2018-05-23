Baton Rouge sets new warm streak record for May

Reaching 90 degrees on Wednesday afternoon, Metro Airport in Baton Rouge broke the record for most consecutive days in May to reach that temperature plateau. Including Wednesday, the month has now gone 13 straight days at or above 90 degrees. The current streak began on May 11. Unremarkable by Louisiana standards in June, July or August, such an extended warm stretch is unusual in May. Overall, May has been extremely warm following a cooler than average April. 22 of 23 days have been above average at Metro Airport.

In 2011 and again in 2012, thermometers made it to 90 degrees on 12 consecutive days. The streaks in 2011 and 2012 both started on May 20 and extended through the end of the month.

