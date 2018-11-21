Baton Rouge's Chicken Shack offers fried turkey and more for Thanksgiving menu

BATON ROUGE - The Chicken Shack has been selling fried chicken for more than 83 years, but their top seller is a bit different this week: Fried turkey.

“We have been doing fried turkey about 20 years,” Manager Troy Carter said.

Carter has been managing the chicken shack for nearly 40 years. He says this week's orders started rolling on Monday and they haven’t stopped since.



“Tomorrow we are going to serve I think 100 turkeys, that's just tomorrow. Throughout the week I think we served about 100,” Head Chef Thomas Delpit said.

With 200 sold since Monday, that is more than a ton of turkey. Delpit says the business has a special way of preparing the bird that makes them so popular.

“Our secret injection is our secret. I can't talk about that,” Delpit said.

The turkey is fried for about 35 minutes, wrapped and ready to serve. But that's not all the chicken shack offers.

“Anything you want, we got it. I mean everybody can say we got a fried turkey, but anything you want on your table I am pleased to hand it to you",” Carter said.

The menu includes turkey, brisket, pork loin, yams sweet, potato pie, lemon pie, cobbler and much more. Carter says it's not just about the lucrative business of Thanksgiving, but it’s about the joy they bring to their customers.

"It's a putting a smile on the peoples' face. I think we prepare the best food in Baton Rouge, and getting the opportunity to share that with the people of Baton Rouge is exciting,” Carter said.

While the fried turkey is a huge seller this time of year, their signature fried chicken still holds a special place in their hearts.

“Anybody can fry a turkey. But the difference between our turkey and everybody else turkey, we put love in our turkey. But the difference in our fried chicken... We have a secret recipe nobody has, and nobody can duplicate. Often imitated but never duplicated,” Carter said.

They are not taking any more orders for fried Thanksgiving turkeys, but staff says the same menu will be back for Christmas.