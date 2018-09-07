79°
Baton Rouge restaurateur Leo Verde joins Wayne Stabiler Companies

Friday, September 07 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Stab's Prime Steak and Seafood

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge restaurateur, Leo Verde has joined Wayne Stabiler's family of restaurants.

According to a release, quoting Operations Manager Kevin Kimball, Stab's Prime Steak and Seafood on Jefferson Highway is Verde's new home.

“Leo and I are proud to work side by side at Stab's Prime," said Kimball. "We are a local company that takes great pride in our Baton Rouge community, and the addition of Leo only makes that bond and commitment stronger! Leo's experience along with his passion for Baton Rouge is a perfect fit for our management staff!”

Wayne Stabiler Companies restaurants in Baton Rouge include Stab's Prime on Jefferson Hwy, the original Stab's Steak and Seafood in Central, Palermo Ristorante on Jefferson Hwy at Bocage, and two locations of The Little Village.

