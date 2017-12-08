Baton Rouge residents prepare for winter weather

BATON ROUGE - The Cotter family has been hard at work this week helping people to stay warm.



"This weeks been cold all week, so it's been pretty busy," said Sonja Cotter.



Their fire wood business has been thriving in the recent wintry weather.



"Cold weather is super important. In south Louisiana we only get a month of cold weather, so its important to be prepared and ready to go because you only get that certain break," said Cotter.



but while we'll be safe and warm in front of our fireplaces tonight, DOTD is out and about, working hard to keep our roadways safe.



Currently, officials haven't deployed any of the 25 salt-spreader trucks in their arsenal, but they are closely monitoring the weather.



"If we see the roads start to ice over, then we are prepared to take our salt trucks and spread salt on the highways to keep them open as long as we can," said Rodney Mallett.



and like any weather event, Mallett is preparing for the worst, but hoping for the best.



"We are prepared, and what preparation means is, under worst case scenario, if we have to close roads, then we will close roads."